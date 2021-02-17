Half Year 2021 Integrated Research Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

John Ruthven - Integrated Research Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the First Half FY '21 Results Briefing for Integrated Research. My name is John Ruthven, and I am the CEO of IR. With me today is Peter Adams, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we posted our results presentation to the ASX website, which we will be talking to during this call. Today's presentation will be in 3 sections. First, a H1 results analysis, I will provide a high-level introduction, and then Peter will follow with a detailed review. I will follow with an insight into our new product launches, then close out with a review of our growth strategy and the key success drivers and finally take some of your questions.



Please move to Slide 3, CEO key messages. IR is the leading global provider of performance and experience management solutions, unified communications, payments and infrastructure. We have an extensive enterprise customer base that includes over 25% of the Fortune 500 companies, with a long history of creating value through our deep domain knowledge to optimize