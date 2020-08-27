Full Year 2020 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Well, good morning, everybody. Conscious of the time, and it being in the middle of a busy reporting season, we will make a start. I'd like to welcome you all to the FY '20 results presentation for Jayride.



With me, I have Rod Bishop, Managing Director; and Peter McWilliam, the CFO. The format of today's call is that Rob and Peter will present the results, and then we'll be pleased to open up the line for Q&A.



(Operator Instructions) Thanks again for joining us. We appreciate your interest. And on that note, I will hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Hello, everyone. Good morning. Thanks for attending. We're going to move quite quickly through our results presentation today, very conscious of time, and then open the line up for questions. My name is Rod, I'm Managing Director, and I'm joined today by Peter McWilliam, our CFO.



In general, FY '20 was a game of 3 parts: First, traveling very well going into COVID, trading on our new global