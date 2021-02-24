Half Year 2021 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Okay. Given that we are at the allotted time, I'd like to welcome you all to the Jayride 1H FY '21 results presentation. Rob Bishop, Managing Director; and Peter McWilliam, CFO, are with us this morning.



The format of today's presentation will be that Rod and Peter will present the results. I ask you all please to remain on mute during the main presentation, and then we'll be pleased to take any questions. Thank you again for joining us. It's much appreciated. And on that, I'll hand over to Rob.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, to what we call a world of opportunity ahead. These are bold words, I don't say them just for effect. I mean our market has been to hell. So I'm not going to say them lightly. But I'm confident to call it because of what we've done and because of what we've seen. Three things.



One, we've controlled the controllable, to navigate COVID this far. Controlled costs, improved fundamentals; two, we've hit a significant milestone and contribution this half.