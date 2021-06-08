Jun 08, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
Michael Brown -
Good morning, everybody, and welcome. Today, I will be hosting the expert panel session to discuss the global travel industry recovery, led by the Northern Hemisphere. Before I hand over to Rod Bishop, the Managing Director of Jayride, (inaudible) who'll introduce the other panelists. I'll outline the format for today's interactive session. The analysts will each present an overview with some slides, which they'll share on the screen, and then we'd be pleased to move to a Q&A session. I encourage you all to consider questions during the presentations as we're keen to make this session as interactive as possible. Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod Bishop.
Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director
Welcome, everyone. My name is Rod Bishop, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Jayride Group. I'm joined today by our 2 guest speakers. First, I'd like to introduce to Rod Cuthbert Chair of Jayride Group, calling you from Melbourne. Rod's globally recognized leader in travel
Jayride Group Limited Travel Discovery Panel Discussion Transcript
Jun 08, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
