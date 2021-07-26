Q4 2021 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Brown -



Good morning, everybody. I'd like to welcome you to the Jayride Q4 quarterly business review. Thank you for joining us. With me today, I have Co-Founder and Managing Director, Rod Bishop, on the screen; and also Peter McWilliam, CFO.



The format for today is that Rod and Peter will present an overview of the Q4 results, and they will share slides from the ASX document that was released yesterday. Following that, we'd be delighted to have questions.



So on that note, thank you again for joining us. And I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. The global travel recovery continues to gather pace in the Northern Hemisphere. I'm sure that it's strange to hear about as we're all in lockdown in Australia to be talking about travel recovery. But here we are, the majority of Jayride's business is focused on Northern Hemisphere markets, U.S. and U.K., and those markets are rapidly reopening on the back of advanced vaccination programs.



So accordingly,