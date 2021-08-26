Full Year 2021 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Jayride's 2021 Full Year Results Investor Conference Call. Thank you for joining us this morning.



With me, I have Rod Bishop, Managing Director; and Peter McWilliam, CFO. The format of today's call is that Rod and Peter will present the slides that were released to ASX. Hopefully, you've had a chance to see those. And then following that, we will open up the line for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



Thanks again for joining us. And on that, I'll hand over to Rod.



Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, [Michael].



Jayride is pleased to report our largest contribution profits ever above pre-pandemic levels, improved stand still EBITDA and our strongest balance sheet ever as the global travel recovery in the northern hemisphere continues, finding ourselves positioned to be a much larger and more profitable business, post pandemic, than ever before. Good morning. Thanks for coming.



Overnight, we've released our