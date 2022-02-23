Half Year 2022 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Good morning. Jayride is pleased to present this, our 1H FY '22 interim report, which shows Jayride as a fundamentally improved and more profitable company compared to pre-pandemic today with raised ambitions and major milestones beyond the recovery and an exciting future for the second half of FY '22 and years ahead.



Our results show strongly improved contribution profits, up 828% versus prior corresponding period, winning market share in Europe and