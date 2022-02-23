Half Year 2022 Jayride Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome, everybody, to the Jayride 1H FY '22 Results Investor Conference Call. With me this morning, I have Rod Bishop, Managing Director; and Peter McWilliam, CFO. The format of today's presentation will be that Rod and Peter will present the results and outlook for the business, and we'll refer to the slides that were released last night to ASX. Following the formal presentation, we'll be pleased to open a Q&A session. Thank you again for joining us. And on that note, I'll hand over to Rod.
Rodney John Bishop - Jayride Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning. Jayride is pleased to present this, our 1H FY '22 interim report, which shows Jayride as a fundamentally improved and more profitable company compared to pre-pandemic today with raised ambitions and major milestones beyond the recovery and an exciting future for the second half of FY '22 and years ahead.
Our results show strongly improved contribution profits, up 828% versus prior corresponding period, winning market share in Europe and
Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
