Jayride Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Rodney Daryl Cuthbert - Jayride Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rod Cuthbert, the Chairman of Jayride Group Limited. It's 01:00 p.m. here in Sydney. I've noted the presence of a quorum and declare the meeting open. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome you to this Annual General Meeting of our company, both for those shareholders in the room and with us virtually.



I'm going to introduce you to other members of your Board. The Managing Director, Rod Bishop, is here with us today; and online, Sam Saxton, Yifat Shirben and Tzipi Avioz. Also in attendance is our Company Secretary, Sonny Didugu. And representing our auditor, RSM Australia Partners, is Jason Croall, who's attending online and who will answer any questions relating to the conduct of the audit.



Before we commence with the formal business of the meeting, the Managing Director and I will present our annual address. This is the company's fifth AGM as a publicly listed company and my second as your Chairman. Thank you for joining us, and we certainly