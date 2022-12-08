Killi Resources Ltd Ravenswood North Exploration Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

David Tasker - Chapter One Advisors - MD



Welcome, everyone, to today's investor webinar for Killi Resources. Stock code, KLI. Killi has a great deal going on across its portfolio, but the purpose of this webinar is to talk specifically about the commencement of drilling at the Rocky prospect within the company's 100%-owned Ravenswood North gold-copper project, located in the Charters-Towers region of Northern Queensland.



To remind everyone, we will be conducting a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. So if you do have a question, please submit it using the Q&A button at the bottom of the screen.



I'd like to now introduce Killi Resources Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Cutler, who will run through a short presentation. Kath, over to you.



Kathryn Cutler - Killi Resources Limited - CEO



Great. Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us to hear a little bit more about our Ravenswood North gold-copper project in Northern Queensland. For those of you new to the Killi story, the company only floated on the