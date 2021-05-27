Melbana Energy Ltd Interview by Energy News Bulletin Transcript

May 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Paul Hunt - Energy News Au - Moderator



Welcome. I'm Paul Hunt. This is a special feature interview produced for download by Energy News. In this episode, we speak to the Executive Chair of ASX-listed Melbana Energy. Melbana, listed on the stock exchange as MAY, is one of the most exciting small-cap oil and gas explorers headquartered in Australia.



As we'll find out in this podcast, the company's embarked on an exploration program that looks to bring home substantial revenue and shareholder benefits in the short to mid-term. It owns a brilliant asset in Cuba of all places, and it's primed for growth as it prepares to drill two high-impact exploration wells in the coming months.



In this feature, I'm joined by Melbana Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell. Andrew Purcell, welcome to the program.



Andrew Purcell - Melbana Energy Limited - Executive Chairman



Thanks, Paul. Good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Energy News Au - ModeratorLet's start with Cuba, a country not only known for its