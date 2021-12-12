Melbana Energy Ltd Strikes Oil Before Main Targets Transcript

Dec 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Paul Hunt - Energy News Au - Moderator



Welcome. I'm Paul Hunt. This is a special edition feature interview produced for download by Energy News. It was late September when ASX-listed Melbana Energy started drilling or spud its oil exploration well in Cuba. The Alameda-1 well is targeting three prospects which have the potential to deliver 141 million barrels of oil, worth trillions on current oil prices. The company's seen a huge share price rise since and there's good chance it will rise higher.



Let's find out where Melbana is now. Our guest is Andrew Purcell, Executive Chair. Andrew, welcome to the program.



Andrew Purcell - Melbana Energy Limited - Executive Chairman



Hi, Paul, good to chat to you again.



Questions and Answers:

- Energy News Au - ModeratorSome major events have happened since we last talked. You closed your divestment of an offshore asset in Western Australia. Tell me about that and what you've received in turn.- Melbana Energy