Melbana Energy Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Alex Paull - Investor Stream - Moderator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's webinar. My name is Alex Paull from Investor Stream, and I'll be your host today. Today, we have Melbana Energy Limited, Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell, who will be providing an update on the company's ongoing drilling program for its Block 9 contract area in onshore Cuba.



Firstly, I'd like to thank you all for your attendance today. We have over 500 people registered and currently we're heading well and truly north of 400 on the call, which is fantastic. And I really appreciate your engagement levels and hopefully, we'll be able to answer a few of your questions today as well.



And we've got Andrew on the line there. So Andrew, say, hi to everyone.



Andrew Purcell - Melbana Energy Limited - Executive Chairman



Hello everyone. Thank you for your attendance.



Alex Paull - Investor Stream - Moderator



Thanks, Andrew. So look, before we get started on the presentation. Andrew will be available to address any