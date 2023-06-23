Jun 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Alex Paul - Investor Stream - Moderator



Andrew, thanks for taking the time to chat with us as drilling of the Alameda-2 appraisal well kicks off.



Questions and Answers:

- Investor Stream - ModeratorFirstly, can you just explain to us exactly what this appraisal well delivers compared to the Alameda-1 exploration well, that was such a success.- Melbana Energy Limited - Executive ChairmanThanks. I can talk to you again. But as you can see I'm outside and itï¿½s going to be little hard for me to talk to you from here. So, I'm gonna go back to one of the controls and pick up the conversation. But the drilling -- itï¿½s a beautiful day. Let's try again.Well, back inside now Alex. It's a little bit quieter. I hope you can hear me better and with our drilling manager for our Cuban operations program. This is Ricardo who's been here for a number of years and he's got all the scars of all the previous world campaigns. So, you know, I think the first thing you want to ask me yesterday