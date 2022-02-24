Half Year 2022 Mighty Craft Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Haysman - Mighty Craft Ltd - CEO and Managing Director



Thanks, Harmony. Welcome, everyone. Good to have you on the line. Thanks for joining us. So we are pleased to take you through our H1 results today. We'll step you through an update against the ambition, also some highlights from the first half, key performance metrics, performance drivers, and then go through the financials, and then forward outlook.



Now previously in relation to our ambition, as you know, we have a big ambition. We're progressing very well against that. We have in here for you today our latest FY22 estimates in terms of volumes against beer, cider, RTDs at 8 million; and bottles of spirits to 250,000; and whisky under maturation at 300,000 liters by the end of the year.



Good progress against each area. Obviously a bit of volume is coming in H2 for beer and cider, in particular in RTDs through 78 Degrees. And upon hitting those FY22 estimates at the end of the year, our progress towards our broader 2025 ambition will be in really good shape. If anything, a little bit ahead of the game in relation to beer/cider