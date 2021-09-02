Mako Gold Ltd at Paydirt Africa Down Under Transcript

Sep 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Peter Ledwidge, Managing Director, Mako Gold.



Peter Ledwidge - Mako Gold Ltd. - Managing Director & Founder



Hi. Thanks, everyone. I wish I could be there with you. But obviously, COVID precludes that. The title says it all. Like our namesake, the mako shark, we're hunting for the next gold mine in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. There's a disclaimer that I urge you to read. And this is what I will be talking about, why we're in West Africa.



400 million ounces of gold have been discovered there today -- to date in the Birimian. Our flagship project, we believe, has the potential to host multi-million ounces of gold. And we've got a team that's credited with five discoveries in that part of the world already. So, we think that we know where we're doing.



And we're fully funded with $15 million in the bank. And we've got three- to four-week turnarounds in our assay results. We're using two labs. So, that provides strong news flow for us. And we're in the middle of a -- just beginning actually a 45,000-meter