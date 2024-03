Mako Gold Ltd at Paydirt Africa Down Under Transcript

Sep 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Peter Ledwidge - Mako Gold Ltd. - Managing Director & Founder



Hi. Thanks, everyone. I wish I could be there with you. But obviously, COVID precludes that. The title says it all. Like our namesake, the mako shark, we're hunting for the next gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire. There's a disclaimer that I urge you to read. And this is what I will be talking about, why we're in West Africa.



400 million ounces of gold have been discovered there today -- to date in the Birimian. Our flagship project, we believe, has the potential to host multi-million ounces of gold. And we've got a team that's credited with five discoveries in that part of the world already. So, we think that we know where we're doing.



And we're fully funded with $15 million in the bank. And we've got three- to four-week turnarounds in our assay results. We're using two labs. So, that provides strong news flow for us. And we're in the middle of a -- just beginning actually a 45,000-meter