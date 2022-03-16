Mar 16, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call. I would like to turn the call over to Mr. John Ciroli as he provides some important cautions regarding forward-looking statements contained in the earnings materials or made on this call. John, please go ahead.
John Ciroli - Montauk Renewables, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Montauk Renewables' earnings conference call to review fiscal 2021 financial and operating results and developments. I'm John Ciroli, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary at Montauk.
Joining me today are Sean McClain, Montauk's Chief Executive Officer and President, to discuss business developments; and Kevin Van Asdalan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our 2021 financial and operating results.
During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking and based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management at this time including, without limitation:
Q4 2021 Montauk Renewables Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 16, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...