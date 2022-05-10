Q1 2022 Montauk Renewables Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in today's conference call. I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. John Ciroli as he provides some important cautions regarding forward-looking statements contained in the earnings material or made on this call.



John, please proceed.



John Ciroli - Montauk Renewables, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Montauk Renewables' earnings conference call to review first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results and business developments. I'm John Ciroli, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Montauk.



Joining me today are Sean McClain, Montauk's President and Chief Executive Officer, to discuss business developments; and Kevin Van Asdalan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results.



During this call, certain statements will be made, which will be forward-looking and based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management at this