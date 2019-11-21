MMA Offshore Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 02:30AM GMT

Hugh Andrew Jon Edwards - MMA Offshore Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thanks very much, Jeff, and good morning to you all, and a warm welcome to the AGM of MMA Offshore. I'd particularly like to welcome shareholders attending their first MMA AGM today and all of those shareholders who will be joining us online via the webcast.



For those of you who don't know, my name is Andrew Edwards. And as Chairman of MMA Offshore, I'll be chairing today's meeting. I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land, the Whadjuk people, and pay my respects to their elders, both past and present.



As we've now reached 10:30, and I'm satisfied that a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open. A Notice of Meeting was sent to all shareholders prior to the meeting, and I propose to take the Notice of Meeting as read. The signed minutes of last year's AGM are with the Company Secretary and are available for inspection, if required.



So let me start now by introducing your Board. So working across from my right, Jeff Weber, our current Managing Director; next to him David