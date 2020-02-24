Half Year 2020 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MMA Offshore 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Managing Director, Mr. David Ross. Thank you. Please go ahead.



David Ross - MMA Offshore Limited - MD & Director



Thanks. Thanks very much. Firstly, thanks for joining us today. For those in Perth, good morning. And for those on the webcast, good afternoon. We'll run through the slide deck today in order that's been released this morning on the ASX, and then we'll take questions at the end. With me in the room today here in Perth is David Cavanagh, our CFO, who can answer any of the technical questions as we go forward.



So we'll kick off. I'll start on Slide 2, which is the notices and disclaimer. So just take note of them. I'd also like just to outline that we have prepared this slide deck under AASB 16, so unless we've otherwise quoted, that the numbers are under the new