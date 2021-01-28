MMA Offshore Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Hugh Andrew Jon Edwards - MMA Offshore Limited - Former Independent Chairman of the Board



Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to MMA Offshore Limited's 2020 Annual General Meeting. I hope you all had a great Christmas break and as refreshed and excited as we are for the year ahead.



I particularly like to welcome shareholders attending their first MMA AGM today and all those shareholders that are joining us online on the webcast. My name is Andrew Edwards. I'm Chairman of MMA Offshore and I'll be chairing today's meetings.



I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of this land, the Whadjuk people, and pay my respects to their elders, both past and present.



As it's now 2:30, I'm satisfied a quorum is present. I declare the meeting open. Can I just ask to, before I get into the business of the meeting, for you to put all your mobiles either off or on silent. My Managing Director likes nothing better than to go around and find everybody and jug for a phone that goes off during a meeting.



Whilst it might seem a little strange to be