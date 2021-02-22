Half Year 2021 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

David Colin Ross - MMA Offshore Limited - MD & Director



Well, good morning, West Coast, and good afternoon, East Coast Australia. Thanks very much for joining us today on MMA Offshore Results Call for Half Year of FY '21.



As mentioned, my name's David Ross, I'm the Managing Director of MMA Offshore. And joining me today on the call is David Cavanagh, our CFO; and Dylan Roberts, our Company Secretary.



Just to reaffirm the proceedings for today: I'll begin with a few comments, and then we'll work our way through the slide deck, which was released to the ASX this morning. And on the completion of that presentation, we very much look forward to answering any questions you may have.



So let me get started. Our activities at MMA have continued to be impacted by COVID-19 with reduced demand for our assets and services, particularly in the oil and gas sector. We've seen sort of uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic remain. Oil and gas prices have, however, significantly increased in recent months. And we're seeing that our future pipeline of projects in our operating regions,