Full Year 2021 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

David Colin Ross - MMA Offshore Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, all. Thanks very much for joining us for the full year results call for FY 2021. As mentioned, my name is David Ross. I'm the Managing Director. And joining me on the call today is David Cavanagh, the CFO; and Dylan Roberts, the Company Secretary.



From a format point of view today, we appreciate it's an extremely busy time, so we'll try and keep the morning as compact as we possibly can. I'll begin by taking you through some of the key slides of the investor pack that -- the full year result pack, I should say, that we released to the ASX this morning. Then I'll ask Dave Cavanagh to capture some of the key financials, and then we'll talk to strategy, priorities and outlook.



For the essence of time, I will jump through a couple of the slides and skip over them, but more than happy to take any questions at the back end of the presentation on any of the slides in the pack. So let's get straight into it.



And we'll move straight on to Slide 2 and look at the summary for FY '21. The result's very much in line