MMA Offshore Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Ian Alexander Macliver - MMA Offshore Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Apologies for the technical glitches, but hopefully, we'll proceed now without any issues. So welcome to MMA Offshore Limited's 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Ian Macliver, and I will be chairing today's meeting.



Firstly, before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Whadjuk Noongar people, and pay my respects to their elders, both past, present and emerging.



As the time is now past 2 p.m., I declare the meeting open. Today's meeting is MMA's first virtual AGM and is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend virtually and watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes via the Lumi platform. Online attendees can submit questions at any time. A slide outlining the process to ask a question via the Lumi platform is now being shown on your screens. Instructions on how to ask a verbal question were also