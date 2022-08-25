Full Year 2022 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the MMA Offshore Full Year Results Call for FY '22. As mentioned, my name's David Ross, I'm the Managing Director of MMA Offshore; and joining me on the call today is Dave Cavanagh, the company CFO; and Tim Muirhead, our Company Secretary and General Counsel.



I appreciate that it's an extremely busy time for you all and we intend this morning a format as compact as possible. I'll begin by taking you through some of the key slides in the investor pack that we released to the ASX this morning, looking at the FY '22 results, our markets, strategy, priorities and then we'll look at the outlook and then take any of your questions that you may have.



So I'll start on Slide 3 of the deck, if we may,