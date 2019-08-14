Aug 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Selvin Konar - Smiths Manufacturing(Pty)Ltd.-MD
And a warm welcome to you from all at Smiths Manufacturing. I'm Selvin Konar. I'm responsible for Smiths Manufacturing. It's certainly our absolute pleasure and privilege to welcome you to Smiths Manufacturing as the host of the results presentation. A warm welcome to the CEO of Metair, Mr. Theo Loock; the CFO, Mr. Sjoerd Douwenga; and the management team of Metair. We have various delegates in the audience today or protocol observed on my side. We have investors, investment analysts, the banks and the University of the Western Cape. Thank you very much for your attendance. We have Instinctif Partners and [Corp Chem], group managing directors and associates of the organizations. Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to Smiths Manufacturing once again.
As your host, your security and safety is very important to us at Smiths. If you hear a 2-minute continuous siren, it means that we have to evacuate immediately. So please proceed to the aisle that you've entered the building in.
Half Year 2019 Metair Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
