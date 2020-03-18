Mar 18, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Cornelius Theodorus Loock - Metair Investments Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Metair Investments Annual Result Presentation for the Year Ended December 2019. We're extremely grateful to be able to bring what we believe a very good result to you in difficult circumstances, as we deal with the fallout of the coronavirus. And as a consequence, we also had to change then the format of our presentation today. We had to move away from our normal face-to-face, in-person presentation at the JSE to the webcast. And as you know, we always say, the Metair result is best understood if it's read in conjunction with our integrated annual report, and we're proud to say that we did produce it. Sad not to be able to hand it over to you today. But it is available on our website, www.metair.co.za. Secondly, it's important that you download the result presentation that's on the same website, www.metair.co.za.
Unfortunately, today, I'm going to
Full Year 2019 Metair Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 18, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...