Full Year 2020 Metair Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Riaz Haffejee - Metair Investments Limited - Former Executive Officer



Good afternoon, everyone. A very warm welcome to all of you for the 2020 year-end results presentation from Metair. My name is Riaz Haffejee, and I'm the CEO of the company, and I'm joined with Sjoerd, who is the CFO of the company.



I want to start my presentation with a safety message. As we are a manufacturing company, we take safety quite -- it's an important topic for us. And my safety message is just to share with you the things I've learned from COVID. As we know, we've been through quite a difficult year. I promise, I won't mention the word unprecedented again in this presentation. The 3 most important prevention measures that work are really wear mask, wash and sanitize hands repeatedly and create space, they really do work.



And if you do come into contact with someone who is positive, limit the viral load, make sure that you have the least possible contact and that could save your life in the future. And if you do happen to get positive and have COVID, get treatment early. If you are diagnosed, make sure that