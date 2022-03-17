Full Year 2021 Metair Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Riaz Haffejee - Metair Investments Limited - CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the 2021 Year-end Results Presentation for Metair. My name is Riaz Haffejee, I'm the CEO of Metair and I'm joined this morning by Sjoerd Douwenga, our CFO. We're very excited to present to you, this morning, our results for 2021 as we see them as great results, record earnings and we'll take you through some of the insights that we have from 2021.



As always, our safety message this morning is still around COVID. It's still a serious disease that can cause problems, not only personally, but within businesses. I know we're at the end of the tail end, what it seems like the tail end of this virus, but it's still necessary to maximize personal prevention and taking care of yourself is also taking care of others around you. So we do recognize still that COVID could cause disruptions that we need to be careful about.



Our agenda this morning, after welcome and opening observations, is to talk through the salient features and operational and financial review, some key takeaways and outlook, some Q&A and then some