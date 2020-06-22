Full Year 2020 Metcash Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 22, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Jeffery K. Adams - Metcash Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to join us this morning to go through the Metcash Financial Year '20 Results. I hope all of you, your colleagues, family and friends are -- remain safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. I'll talk you through our group and pillar results this morning and then hand over to Brad to discuss the financials with you, and then I'll cover off our outlook statements before we take your questions.



With Brad and I, this morning, we have our business CEOs: So Scott Marshall, CEO of food. Scott has been a couple of years in the role now. Chris Baddock, who is our CEO of Liquor and just coming up to the end of his first year with us. And our new CEO of Hardware,