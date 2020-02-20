Half Year 2020 MyState Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



welcome to the MyState Limited 1H FY '20 Results Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Melos Sulicich, Managing Director and CEO.



Melos Anthony Sulicich - MyState Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Sorry, we're a minute or so late starting, just had a few late callers joining the conference call. So welcome to MyState's interim results investor conference for the first half year ended 31st of December 2019. I'm Melos Sulicich; and with me is Gary Dickson, who joined us as our CFO -- Interim CFO in October and just yesterday, has joined us on a permanent basis. So Gary has fitted into the business, working absolutely hand into a glove, and thus fantastic to have him join the business on a permanent basis.



We'll be speaking today an investor presentation, which has been launched with the ASX, and it's available in the MyState Limited website as well as the ASX website.



On Page 2 today, you'll find the agenda. I'll