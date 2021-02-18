Half Year 2021 MyState Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MyState Limited FY '21 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Melos Sulicich, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Melos Anthony Sulicich - MyState Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you, and thanks for joining us to discuss MyState results for the first half of 2021. I'm Melos Sulicich, Managing Director and CEO; and joining me in a state of unlocked down in Melbourne is Gary Dickson, our CFO. We'll speak to the investor presentation lodged with the ASX earlier this morning, which is also available on the MyState Limited website. I'll provide a brief business update before handing over to Gary, who will take you to the financials in more detail. And then I'll come back and outline our strategic priorities before finishing with our growth outlook. And as usual, we welcome any questions at the end. So first to the highlights. And on Slide 4, you can see that MyState delivered an outstanding result for the first