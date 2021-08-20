Full Year 2021 MyState Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us to discuss MyState's results for the full year '21. I'm Melos Sulicich, Managing Director and CEO; and also on the call with me is Gary Dickson, our CFO.



We speak to the Investor Presentation lodged with the ASX early this morning, which is also available on our website. You can see from the agenda on Page 2 that I'll provide a brief business update before handing over to Gary to take you through the financial results in detail, including the details behind our nearly 20% growth in net profit after tax earnings per share and our strong capital strategy. I'll then outline our 2025 growth strategy and outlook. And as usual, we'll welcome questions at the end of the presentation, and the call