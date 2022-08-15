Full Year 2022 MyState Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Brett Alexander Morgan - MyState Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Ashley, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss MyState's FY '22 results. I'm Brett Morgan, MyState's Managing Director and CEO; and with me is Gary Dickson, our CFO. On behalf of MyState Limited, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we are meeting today, and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



Gary and I will speak to the investor presentation lodged with the ASX earlier this morning and available on our website. I'll provide an overview for the year before handing over to Gary to take you through the financial results in more detail. This includes information behind the growth of our loan book and deposit book for the year as well as our capital strategy. I'll then outline our short- and