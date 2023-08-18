Full Year 2023 MyState Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Brett Alexander Morgan - MyState Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Travis, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for MyState's FY '23 results. I'm Brett Morgan, MyState's Managing Director and CEO. With me is Gary Dickson, our CFO.



Today's investor presentation was lodged with the ASX earlier this morning and is also available on our website. I'll provide an overview for the year before Gary takes you through the financial results in detail, including performance across our lending, deposit and wealth management divisions. I'll then cover our outlook and provide an update on FY '24 targets. We welcome questions at the end of the presentation.



And we'll turn to Slide 4. MyState provides retail banking, trustee and funds management products and services to Australians through its 2 brands: MyState