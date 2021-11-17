Freedom Foods Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Genevieve Gregor - Freedom Foods Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. It is now 10 a.m., and I have been informed by the Company Secretary that a quorum is present, and so I declare the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Freedom Foods Group Limited open.



My name is Genevieve Gregor, the Chair of the Board, and I would like to thank you all for attending our AGM this morning. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders, past and present. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders peoples here today or online.



Today's meeting will take place as a virtual meeting, which allows shareholders, proxy holders and guests to attend the meeting wherever they are located, and all shareholders and proxy holders will have the opportunity to ask questions and cast votes. We believe that in the current circumstances, this is in the best interest of everyone's health and safety.



I am today joined in person by my