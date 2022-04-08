Noumi Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 08, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Noumi Limited Extraordinary General Meeting.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Genevieve Gregor, Chairman. Please go ahead.
Genevieve Gregor - noumi Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ladies and Gentlemen, Good morning. It is now 10 AM and I have been informed that a quorum is present and so I declare this Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders in Noumi Limited open.
For those I have yet to meet, my name is Genevieve Gregor, and I am the Chair of Noumi Limited. And before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the Country on which I am sitting today and pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining the Meeting today. Today's meeting will take place as a virtual meeting which allows shareholders, proxyholders and guests to attend the meeting online. Despite the virtual setting, all shareholders and proxyholders attending online will have the
