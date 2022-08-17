Noumi Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Genevieve Gregor - Noumi Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. It is now 10 a.m., and I have been informed that a quorum is present, and so I declare this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in Noumi Limited open.



For those I've not yet to meet, my name is Genevieve Gregor, and I'm the Chair of Noumi Limited.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the Country on which I'm sitting today and pay my respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining the meeting today.



Today's meeting will take place as a virtual meeting, which allows shareholders, proxy holders and guests to attend the meeting online. Despite the virtual setting, all shareholders and proxy holders attending online will have the opportunity to ask questions and cast votes.



I'm joined today in the room by Michael Perich, the Group CEO; Peter Myers, the Group CFO; Justin Coss, the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary; and a number