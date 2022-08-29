Full Year 2022 Noumi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Noumi Limited Full Year '22 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise that this call is being recorded.



I'd now like to welcome Mr. Michael Perich, Chief Executive Officer, to begin the conference. Mr. Perich, over to you.



Michael R. Perich - Noumi Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you, operator. Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to the presentation of the full year results for FY '22 for Noumi Limited. I'm sorry for the delay, and we just had a technical issue regarding lodgment and release of the accounts. It is a pleasure to be with you today.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land, which we make today. I'd also like to pay my respects to elders past and present. The results will be presented today by myself, and I'd also like to introduce Peter Myers, the Group CFO, who will go through the financial results of the company. I'm delighted to have Peter here today with me for his first results presentation for Noumi. Peter brings