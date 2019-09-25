Nampak Ltd Pre-Closed Period Conference Call Transcript

Sep 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

AndrÃ©Marinus de Ruyter - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much for that introduction. And good afternoon, and good morning to everybody signing in on this pre-closed period call, which is a customary trading updates prior to entering our close period, which starts on the 30th of September. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Glenn Fullerton. It also happens to be Glenn's birthday. And our Investor Relations Manager, Nondyebo Mqulwana, whom you all know.



We issued a SENS earlier today dealing with the trading conditions and some of the businesses in our portfolio. So let me quickly go through that. Not going to grind my way to every detail and give as much as possible opportunity for questions that you might have after I've gone