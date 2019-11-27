Full Year 2019 Nampak Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 27, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* AndrÃ© Marinus de Ruyter

Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Glenn R. Fullerton

Nampak Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Kgosietsile S Rahube

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP



AndrÃ©Marinus de Ruyter - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



All right. Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, if we can start settling down, please, so that we can start. We've got people joining us on a webcast. Let's try and respect punctuality. So if we can just settle down, appreciate it. Thank you.



Let's, first of all, as is customary, start with a safety moment. There are no fire drills or evacuation procedure scheduled for this morning. In the event of an alarm, it will, in fact, be real, so please proceed through the door behind you to your left and to your left again, and