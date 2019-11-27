Nov 27, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 27, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* AndrÃ© Marinus de Ruyter
Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Glenn R. Fullerton
Nampak Limited - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kgosietsile S Rahube
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP
=====================
AndrÃ©Marinus de Ruyter - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director
All right. Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, if we can start settling down, please, so that we can start. We've got people joining us on a webcast. Let's try and respect punctuality. So if we can just settle down, appreciate it. Thank you.
Let's, first of all, as is customary, start with a safety moment. There are no fire drills or evacuation procedure scheduled for this morning. In the event of an alarm, it will, in fact, be real, so please proceed through the door behind you to your left and to your left again, and
Full Year 2019 Nampak Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 27, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...