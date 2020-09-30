Nampak Ltd Pre-Closed Period Investor Call Transcript

Sep 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. And first of all, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us this afternoon for our pre-closed trading update. I'm going to start by giving you a quick summary of the document that I'm sure you've all seen. And thereafter, Glenn will give you a bit more detail on the financial side.



So maybe to start off with, I think we all understand that this has been a particularly difficult year globally. And I think, of course, Nampak has not been spared the impact of COVID. So overall, I think it's fair to say it was a year characterized by weak economic climate and pressure on consumers' disposable income during the first half of the year, and then this was exacerbated by an even more challenging second half due to COVID.