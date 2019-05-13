Half Year 2019 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation of Netcare Limited's Interim Results for the 6 Months ended the 31st of March 2019. Welcome to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer, and other directors of the Board of Netcare as well as senior managers and executives that are present. At the outset, let me thank our various teams and staff across all of our various divisions in Netcare for their incredible efforts in producing these results over the last 6 months.



You would have seen in the SENS that we released this morning and in the booklet before you that one of our nonexecutive directors, he's a household name in terms of economics, Dr. Azar Jammine, will be retiring from the Board of Netcare as of the end of September this year. Azar joined us some 20 years ago when I think there were no more than 18 of us in the entire management team and head office structure at Netcare. And on behalf of all of us, I really want to pay tribute to you, Azar, and thank you for your extraordinary