Full Year 2019 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation of Netcare Limited's audited group results for the year ending September 30, 2019. And a warm welcome to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer; and members of the Netcare Board; and senior management that are present here this morning.



At our interim results, we announced the retirement of Azar Jammine. Azar was a Non-Executive Director of Netcare, who served Netcare for more than 20 years. And I want to reiterate our appreciation and gratitude to him for the valuable contribution he made.



At the time, we also announced the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director, Lezanne Human, to the Netcare Board. And I'm delighted to announce this morning the appointment of David Kneale as a new Non-Executive Director of Netcare. Now David requires little introduction. For the past 13 years, he was the Chief Executive of Clicks and was largely responsible for its phenomenal growth and transformation and is today the leader in its sector and one of