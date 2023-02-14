Half Year 2023 Netwealth Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Matthew Alexander Max Heine - Netwealth Group Limited - MD & Director



Thank you, Lucy, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing in, and we're looking forward to delivering our first half financial results. My name is Matt Heine, I'm Managing Director of Netwealth Investments, and I'm joined this morning by Grant Boyle, our Chief Financial Officer.



If we move to Page 6, and I will move through the first few slides relatively quickly. It's been a mixed half, but a positive half given the macroeconomic background. Funds under management at the end of December were AUD 62.4 billion. And as of Monday, the 13th of February, we're near all-time highs from funds under administration basis of AUD 65.1 billion. The AUD 62.4 billion represents a 10.2% increase or growth to PCP.



Our funds under management, so that is our