Netwealth Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Timothy Michael Antonie - Netwealth Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Okay. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Netwealth Group Limited. My name is Tim Antonie, and I'm the Chair of the company. As is now 3:00 p.m. and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands that we work on. Our office here in Melbourne is on the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation. We celebrate the stories, cultures and traditions of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and pay our respects to the elders past and present.



I would now like to introduce your Board of Directors. I'm joining the table from my left by our CEO and Managing Director, Matt Heine; Sally Freeman; our Founder and Executive Director, Michael Heine; Davyd Lewis; and Kate Temby. Also joining us today are our Group CFO and Joint Company Secretary, Grant Boyle at the end; our Chief Risk Officer and Joint Company Secretary, Jodie Henson, at the front there; our Chair of Netwealth Superannuation