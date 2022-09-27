Sep 27, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

John Ryder - New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited - Independent Chair



Thank you. I'm here this morning with my colleagues, the company's CFO, Ben Rodgers; the Sales General Manager, Graeme Tregidga; and the General Manager of Aquaculture, Grant Lovell. And thank you for being on this call. Firstly, I'm going to give a summary of the results for the first half of the financial year and then, hand over to Graeme Tregidga, who will talk about sales.



In the first half, we had a net loss after taxation of $24.5 million, which was impacted by continuation of the early summer mortality that we experienced at the end of the previous financial year, resulting in higher mortality expenses, lower harvest, and the decline of biomass at sea.



We also had a pro forma EBITDA loss of $13.7 million. I would say, however, that we comfortably remain on track to deliver pro forma EBITDA guidance that we have previously given of a loss between $8 million and $12 million.



Mortality remains higher than original forecasts but are continuing to improve, excuse me, over the cooler months. Price