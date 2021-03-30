Mar 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mai Attia - EFG Hermes Holding SAE - Analyst



Good evening, everyone. This is Mai Attia from EFG. We're very happy to be hosting SODIC's full-year results today. I'll hand over the call to Heba, and she will take it from there. Thank you. Heba?



Heba Makhlouf - Sixth of October Development and Investment Co. SAE - Chief Investment Officer



Thank you, everyone, for joining. We have on our side, Magued Sherif, our Managing Director; Mr. Omar Elhamawy, who is our CFO; and myself, Heba Makhlouf, Investor Relations, and Omar Nashaat as well. So we have a brief presentation prepared for you, showing the developments over the year as well as our financial results. Omar will walk us through the presentation, and then we're happy to take your Q&A afterwards.



Omar Elhamawy - Sixth of October Development and Investment Co. SAE - CFO



Okay. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our call. Let me start just quickly by giving like a little bit of an update on the market. The market is actually doing quite well. Looking at the numbers and