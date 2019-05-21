Full Year 2019 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / NTS GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Well, thank you, Christian. And thank you, everyone, for joining the call. As Christian mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our CFO; and Matt Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relation Program with Citadel-MAGNUS. Selena and I will take you through the pages and then there'll be some time for Q&A. We'll cover the full year result and what drove it as well as our outlook for FY '20. And for those of you who aren't aware, the pack is on the ASX website.



Let's move straight to Slide 4. FY '19 was a strong operating result with net operating income up 8%, underlying EBITDA up 8.1% and