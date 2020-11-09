Half Year 2021 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Ari, and thanks, everyone, for joining the call. As Ari mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mat Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program with Citadel-MAGNUS. Selena and I will take you through the pages and then there'll be time for Q&A. We'll cover the first half result, what it is, what drove it as well as our outlook for full year '21.



Let's move to Slide 4 and the pack. Over the first half, we saw unprecedented market conditions, especially in our consumer segment in the first quarter that contributed to weaker revenue and EBITDA. However, in the second quarter, we saw a good recovery across all segments.



Notwithstanding the decline in consumer activity, we saw continued strong engagement from our corporate segment and good growth in our online seller segment. It leads us to observe that the underlying signals remained healthy. Transaction growth was good, margins were stable and risk outcomes were within acceptable levels.



In