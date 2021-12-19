Dec 19, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the OFX Group Limited Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Skander Malcolm, CEO. Please go ahead.



John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Melanie, and thank you all for taking the time to join at such short notice. I'm joined by Selena Verth, our CFO; and Matt Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program through Citadel-MAGNUS. I am, of course, delighted to announce that OFX has entered into an agreement to acquire Firma Foreign Exchange, a corporate foreign exchange company headquartered in Edmonton, Canada for a consideration of AUD 98 million or CAD 90 million.



Our first major acquisition, this is highly strategic, EPS accretive and further accelerates OFX' mission to become the world's leading cross-border payment specialist. Hopefully, you've had a chance to look at our announcement and the slides, which we issued on the ASX this morning, which I'll now step you through.



Starting with Slide